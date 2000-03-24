Should the US return to monarchy

Maybe this whole "no kings" approach of 1776 was a mistake
SnipSnapped from https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/b...907/pathocracy
Seems to be an established thing that sociopaths thrive at high levels, be it in the economy, or in politics (I haven't done any research on this, but hey this thread would be pointless otherwise, so let's go with it).
Going back to hereditary rule may limit the worst things here. Of course if the righteous heir to the next WH would be the sociopath in the royal family too we'd be pretty helpless.
A small minority of humans suffer from personality disorders such as narcissism and psychopathy. People with these disorders feel an insatiable lust for power. People with narcissistic personality disorder desire constant attention and affirmation. They feel that they are superior to others and have the right to dominate them. They also lack empathy, which means that they are able to ruthlessly exploit and abuse others in their lust for power. Psychopaths feel a similar sense of superiority and lack of empathy, but the main difference between them and narcissists is that they don't feel the same impulse for attention and adoration. To an extent, the impulse to be adored acts as a check on the behavior of narcissists. They are reluctant to do anything that might make them too unpopular. But psychopaths have no such qualms.
At the other end of the scale, people with a high level of empathy and compassion usually arenâ€™t interested in power. They prefer to be "on the ground," interacting and connecting with others. They may even refuse the offer of a high-status position because theyâ€™re aware that higher status will disconnect them (although for a non-empathic person, that is part of its appeal). So this leaves positions of power open for people with psychological disorders (or at least with a high level of ambition and ruthlessness, even if not a fully fledged psychological disorder).
Throughout history, these pathological individuals have always risen to the top. In some ways, pre-industrial feudal societies restricted them, since power was often bequeathed by birth rather than attained by individual efforts. The demise of the feudal system was certainly a positive step towards greater equality and democracy, but a negative side effect was that it gave psychopaths and narcissists greater opportunity to attain positions of power.
