Political Confessional Threadi

Inspired by something Lori said in (checks) the Kamala-is-a-commie thread, this is a thread where we identify the political faction or party we identify most closely with, and explain why a thing they did or do is or was stupid, wrong, cruel, or embarrassing. Please do not point out the misdeeds of a party you don't belong to or identify with, and especially not one you actively oppose.
I'm a registered Libertarian, so: the Libertarian Party is generally a clown show which fixates on a boutique cluster of extreme niche issues at the expense of making a broader case for classical liberalism. The Mises Caucus or whatever appear to be troglodytes but the guys they were fighting don't seem much better. Reason magazine in particular tends to recycle a lot of the same talking points over and over again instead of branching out into new territory when I know there are a lot of new frontiers to explore. They're almost certainly in hock to their wealthier donors. John Stossel comes across as an oily huckster, which isn't surprising as he's a Fox News transplant. I've caught the Cato Institute engaging in blatant statistics-fudging bull**** at least once (though that was in the cause of defending increased immigration, not something outright evil). While the Second Amendment is here to stay for practical reasons, it really doesn't make any sense that gun ownership is an inalienable right while the far more vital and versatile ability to drive a car is a license you must earn and keep via good behavior. People who defend capitalism by condescendingly explaining that rich people are just creating more value and therefore deserve it? Need a good hearty dick-punch. Ayn Rand was just plain awful, obviously. Probably more but that's enough for now.
C'mon, everybody! Own your team's terrible, terrible ideas and practices!
