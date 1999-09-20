Is the situation in Gaza an example of repetition compulsion?

According to Wikipedia
Is it possible that in Gaza (with death toll in the 10,000s), the Jews are actually unconsciously attempting to re-enact what happened during the Holocaust, except this time with them being the oppressive "strong" party sporting guns and uniforms? If so, what conclusions can be drawn from it?
Repetition compulsion is the unconscious tendency of a person to repeat a traumatic event or its circumstances. This may take the form of symbolically or literally re-enacting the event, or putting oneself in situations where the event is likely to occur again. Repetition compulsion can also take the form of dreams in which memories and feelings of what happened are repeated, and in cases of psychosis, may even be hallucinated.
