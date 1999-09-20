Was Lenin a deceiver or an insightful philosopher?

I just mostly read The State and Revolution and thought it was a good book. Lenin's ideas, though, were official ideology in the Soviet Union which was not exactly a paradise on Earth. According to Lenin, the final goal of the revolutionaries was to make the state go away but this never happened and the dictatorship of the proletariat phase seems to have gone on and on.
Are we right to now be removing statues of Lenin and renaming places named after him or is it all just reactionary BS?
