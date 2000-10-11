the evil that men do lives on and on

not so much evil as it's 39oC and I'm running the AC full throttle and it's 26oC
and the supervisor tomorrow expects something that will bring milllions in
fair
now there is serkova and it is a vodka and it has its bottle covered in sh!t so you can't see how much you drunk
they say it is russian so shame on your russia
be transperent
and the supervisor tomorrow expects something that will bring milllions in
fair
now there is serkova and it is a vodka and it has its bottle covered in sh!t so you can't see how much you drunk
they say it is russian so shame on your russia
be transperent
Comment