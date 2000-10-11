Announcement

now i wanna sniff some glue - russian edition

  • #1

    now i wanna sniff some glue - russian edition

    I have said that I wanted to visit the US and be I don't t know beaten by a seagul at central park

    USA means nothing but it's pretty

    and I had said that no I don't want to visit russia. authiocratic overlords

    now I changed. I think US is cute seeing as it is deranged

    and russia, I want to see what russians are like. I'm sure they are like serb which means they are a great bunch of people

  • #2
    Apparenty greeks have the strongest passport in the world

    we can go anyplace

    • #3
      is it because we invented what the world should look like?

      • #4
        I knew a japanese girl. i asked: what do you think of greeks?


        she said: crooks


        i said: it's eery silent here, like an atomic bomb has fallen

        • #5
          Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue (2016 Remaster)
          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7l3U09uI3zE
          Provided to YouTube by Rhino/Warner RecordsNow I Wanna Sniff Some Glue (2016 Remaster) Â· RamonesRamonesâ„— 1976, 2016 Warner Records Inc.Executive Producer: Bi...

