now i wanna sniff some glue - russian edition

I have said that I wanted to visit the US and be I don't t know beaten by a seagul at central park
USA means nothing but it's pretty
and I had said that no I don't want to visit russia. authiocratic overlords
now I changed. I think US is cute seeing as it is deranged
and russia, I want to see what russians are like. I'm sure they are like serb which means they are a great bunch of people
