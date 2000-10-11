weird fascination

(isn't that a cure's song? maybe)
In time for some soul searching I was wondering short of being ian curtis and having epilepsies untill you commit suiicde, there are shades of introversion pasted with prejudisms.
And I seen a girl covered with tattos. That says to prejudism me: this person is unstable. She is insanely hot, but she is hell on wheels(or heels or fairy boots or whatever) and you can't handle her, plus she is crazy and can't be trusted
but then you realize she actually knows how to have fun, she is deep sentimetntally and has empathy (I hate the etymology this word has in english, it has deviated from its greek root) and actiually *gasp* you match
nothing will happen of course the distance is too great but just speculating
