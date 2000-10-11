communist babyshumbles?

I was casually watching some babyshambles and what do I see?
see these letters on the box the amp is sitting on, on the right?
these are greek letters, aand not only that but they literally spell "to arms" (sta armata)
a popular song of the communists
wow
I'd never thought pete doherty had it in him hahahahahaaaaaaaaaa
