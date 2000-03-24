Announcement

  • #1

    Greatness

    What is it, actually?

    Remember that short bit in Gladiator? Commodus was wondering too.

    Thing is some form of measurement for greatness wouldn't be too ungreat, otherwise we could struggle to tell greatness apart from not-so-greatness or even not-at-all-greatness!

    Just sayin'



    Blah
  • #2
    It's all just perspective.

    • #3
      taking care of your loved ones.


      and a distant second

      Conan - What is Best in Life
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oo9buo9Mtos
      Conan the Barbarian telling people what is best in life.

