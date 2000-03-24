What is it, actually?
Remember that short bit in Gladiator? Commodus was wondering too.
Thing is some form of measurement for greatness wouldn't be too ungreat, otherwise we could struggle to tell greatness apart from not-so-greatness or even not-at-all-greatness!
Just sayin'
