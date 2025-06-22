This would change the world balance, yes. But, it would balance it in a way that is needed. We are beyond a point that was the norm years ago. It's time a new order is set. Thank Trump for being able to understand this. Yes yes yes, cry the sky is falling. Thankfully, you will still be able to cry tomorrow.
The US should supply Taiwan and Ukraine with nuclear weapons.
It's China that threatens tiawan who is no threat to them. It is Russia who bombs Ukraine who is no threat to them. I say let's level the playing field. Would that be a bad thing?
Nobody really needs nukes.
Edit: But it's too late. People are too paranoid and untrustworthy to adhere to getting rid of/banning them.Last edited by SlowwHand; June 22, 2025, 22:45.Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
"Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead
Originally posted by My Wife Hates CIV View PostIt's China that threatens tiawan who is no threat to them. It is Russia who bombs Ukraine who is no threat to them. I say let's level the playing field. Would that be a bad thing?
What makes you think that Russia and China will?Indifference is Bliss
Just as an aside:
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, said Sunday that President Donald Trump "has pushed the US into another war" and that countries are "ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads."
Medvedev made the remarks on Telegram, outlining his views on what the Trump administration's strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities would lead to moving forward.
"The enrichment of nuclear materialâ€”and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weaponsâ€”will continue," Medvedev, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, wrote in his Telegram post. "A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads."
Newsweek reached out to the State Department for comment on Sunday morning.
â€‹
Could be Medvedev is just off his meds again.Blah
