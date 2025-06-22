Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

The US should supply Taiwan and Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    The US should supply Taiwan and Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

    This would change the world balance, yes. But, it would balance it in a way that is needed. We are beyond a point that was the norm years ago. It's time a new order is set. Thank Trump for being able to understand this. Yes yes yes, cry the sky is falling. Thankfully, you will still be able to cry tomorrow.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Gee... Even Trump hasn't been stupid enough to suggest such nonsense...
    But it's even more interesting that you think it's a good idea.
    So I guess this is just another Troll... as usual.
    Keep on Civin'
    RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

    Comment

    • #3
      It's China that threatens tiawan who is no threat to them. It is Russia who bombs Ukraine who is no threat to them. I say let's level the playing field. Would that be a bad thing?

      Comment

      • #4
        Um .. Trump isn't giving Ukraine nukes.

        Comment

        • #5
          Nobody really needs nukes.
          Edit: But it's too late. People are too paranoid and untrustworthy to adhere to getting rid of/banning them.
          Last edited by SlowwHand; June 22, 2025, 22:45.
          Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
          "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
          He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

          Comment

          • #6
            Just another stupid troll... I thought you were a professional troll... not an amateur
            Keep on Civin'
            RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

            Comment

            • #7
              Originally posted by My Wife Hates CIV View Post
              It's China that threatens tiawan who is no threat to them. It is Russia who bombs Ukraine who is no threat to them. I say let's level the playing field. Would that be a bad thing?
              I don't know. Cuba also has a neighbor that threatened them, and said neighbor didn't just go "oh right, makes sense" when the Soviet Union gave them nukes.

              What makes you think that Russia and China will?
              Indifference is Bliss

              Comment

              • #8
                Just as an aside:

                Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, said Sunday that President Donald Trump "has pushed the US into another war" and that countries are "ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads."

                Medvedev made the remarks on Telegram, outlining his views on what the Trump administration's strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities would lead to moving forward.

                "The enrichment of nuclear materialâ€”and, now we can say it outright, the future production of nuclear weaponsâ€”will continue," Medvedev, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, wrote in his Telegram post. "A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear warheads."

                Newsweek reached out to the State Department for comment on Sunday morning.
                â€‹
                snipsnapped from:

                403 Forbidden
                https://www.newsweek.com/russia-says-countries-now-ready-supply-iran-nuclear-weapons-2088979


                Could be Medvedev is just off his meds again.
                Blah

                Comment

                • #9
                  Originally posted by BeBMan View Post
                  Just as an aside:

                  https://www.newsweek.com/russia-says...eapons-2088979
                  Medvedev is just Russia's MWHC. He gets drunk and trolls.
                  Indifference is Bliss
                  • Likes 2

                  Comment

                  Previous template Next
                  Working...
                  X