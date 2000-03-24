Announcement

    Non-divisive thread

    This is a totally new idea, thought it out myself, it's true.

    <--- indicate positive, non-divisive feelings

    Feel free to share any non-divisive thoughts and feelings here
    Blah
  • #2
    I think we can all agree on the best end to crack open an egg.
    One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.
    • #3
      What? I don't crack eggs on either end, I crack their side.
      Indifference is Bliss
      • #4
        [ + | - | * ] > /

        • #5
          Originally posted by Aeson View Post
          [ + | - | * ] > /
          You're being divisive about division? Isn't that a paradox or something?
          • #6
            =
            âˆ‡â€‹.
            âˆˆ
            One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.
            • #7
              Originally posted by N35t0r View Post

              You're being divisive about division? Isn't that a paradox or something?
              Logical arguments divide what is true from what is false. Paradoxes bring them together.

              • Uncle Sparky
                #7.1
                Uncle Sparky commented
                June 21, 2025, 00:50
                Editing a comment
                No they don't.
