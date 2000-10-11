Announcement

  • #1

    Choices

    I guess I more than have the financial possibility to go live in some f by god suburb of identical clowns.

    And I will not and get mass transport with the arabs.

    I remembered Ming saying maybe muslims shouldn't try to kill israelis at first sight

    as i was sitting in the bus and opposie of me were some arabs I kind of thought that, those were good people that surely worked and were respectful towards greece but I can bet my left serious reproductive organ that they absolutely hate israelis.

    Don't mind me I'm drunk

    but for serious reasons
  • #2
    I loved that the bus had people from all over the globe.ethiopia to mahreb
    I am not racist,don't know how to be

    have a girlfriend said there are so many immigrants in your NEIGHBORHOOD it is dangerous

    the only dangerous thing is your rotten brain

    • #3
      ...and that's how he lost that girlfriend.
      No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.

      • #4
        I respect her a lot and of course I'd never say something so blunt and offensive to her face. That whole "anti-immigration" thing comes along with severabn semi conspiracy theories anti vaccines (but she does the vaccines) etc

        she is a fighter and a very capable and strong woman and I respect her very much but I can't stand those quirks. anmd she's not racist per se I think

        • #5
          Sounds like one of my aunts. I don't listen to any of the **** she says. Especially as she died last month.
          Speaking of Erith:

          "It's not twinned with anywhere, but it does have a suicide pact with Dagenham" - Linda Smith

          • #6
            Ghosts are soooo annoying.
            No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.

            • #7




              also, sorry for your aunt

              • #8
                Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View Post




                also, sorry for your aunt
                Only by marriage. My actual uncle died a few months earlier, probably a contributory factor.
                Speaking of Erith:

                "It's not twinned with anywhere, but it does have a suicide pact with Dagenham" - Linda Smith

