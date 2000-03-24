Are Chinese rare earths to the US what Russian gas was/in part still is to Europe?

Seriously, any replacements on the horizon for them precious materials?
Feels silly that we talk about China for years, but seemingly nobody thought how their position re rare earths would affect stuff. That seems to be one of the reasons why Trump's China tariffs were a bit of a dud, or am I wrong.
Reminds me a bit of the whole Europe/gas thing.
But I don't claim to be an expert on the matter

