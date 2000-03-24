Announcement

    Are Chinese rare earths to the US what Russian gas was/in part still is to Europe?

    Seriously, any replacements on the horizon for them precious materials?

    Feels silly that we talk about China for years, but seemingly nobody thought how their position re rare earths would affect stuff. That seems to be one of the reasons why Trump's China tariffs were a bit of a dud, or am I wrong.

    Reminds me a bit of the whole Europe/gas thing.

    But I don't claim to be an expert on the matter

    /rare cts.
    Blah
    china colonzied african mines and pushed away the US

    I had a friend tht said maybe US is better because at least they supported democracy


    I guess now that argument falls short

    also euirope's dependance on russia's energy was merkel's and germany's doing that went aginst the european commission and common sense for years for that



    even now we are paying russia to kill ukranians and support ukranians at the same time


    (admitedly europe's depedancy on russia's energy has plummeted and thank God we were smart enough not to pay 10 times the price to the US for liquid gas)

