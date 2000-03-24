Announcement

    Trump deportations - smart?

    I read they talked about getting the worstest criminals out, but target ordinary folks often, which happen to be a) poor b) not perfectly white.

    This articles sez they even put a quota on this, with 3000 deportations a day.

    Top/down orders like this are always a great idea, and lead to instant success, as people in Russia know.

    However, I think sparing the criminals has to be a totally wise move.

    Think about it, if they catch poor folks having bad jobs (if any) more bad jobs will be available to hard-working folks with the right skin color.

    Otoh if they'd go after all sorts of really bad guys soon there would be no criminals to do crime, causing the Police to lose jobs. I mean, unless Trump-approved folks fill the void and do all the crime instead.

    (No, it's really just bad).

    /rant end




    What do you think legal immigrants think about illegals?
        the Trump deportations fly in the face of a serious structural labor shortage at all levels of the economy. The labor shortage is likely permanent due to the aging of the population. That alone should stop deportations of employed immigrants (residing legally or illegally) who have kept a clean criminal record since entering the country. However, Trump also wants to engage in massive voodoo economics which will require unprecedented growth rates to avoid a debt spiral catastrophe. That's insane. Increased deportations or voodoo economics. You can't justify trying to do both.

          What do you think legal immigrants think about illegals?
          What do you think legal immigrants think about illegals?
          Iâ€™m a legal migrant, and donâ€™t think my views are any more important than anyone elseâ€™s on this topic.
          One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.
            What do you think legal immigrants think about illegals?
            What do you think legal immigrants think about illegals?

            What do you think legal immigrants think about being turned into illegals?

            My brother has a friend, a green card holder from Mexico who works in the media; she's seen what has been happening, and she's terrified that that the government will find a way to revoke her green card for something she writes or says.
              Originally posted by Dauphin View Post

              Iâ€™m a legal migrant, and donâ€™t think my views are any more important than anyone elseâ€™s on this topic.
              I didn't say more important.
                Originally posted by The Mad Monk View Post


                What do you think legal immigrants think about being turned into illegals?

                My brother has a friend, a green card holder from Mexico who works in the media; she's seen what has been happening, and she's terrified that that the government will find a way to revoke her green card for something she writes or says.
                Not the case. Stay on focus.
                  Stop evading. Answer the question.
                    I didn't say more important.

                    I didn't say more important.
                    You asked what I thought. I told you.

                    Why ask about what legal migrants think? Why not what anyone thinks?
                      It's two different circumstances.
                        Not the case. Stay on focus.

                        Not the case. Stay on focus.
                        500,000 who were here legally via the CHNV program had their work permits and legal status revoked 2 weeks ago. 25 of them were fired at the place I'm working. They are good people, hard workers, trying to support their families. Now they're not allowed to work, and Trump is trying to deport them.

                        Trump is lying to you.

                          Trump is also trying to get rid of birthright citizenship.

                            Taken together, anyone who is not a natural born citizen with at least one (preferably 2) US Citizen parents, has a justifiable reason to worry about being made illegal. Especially if their skin tone happens to be darker.

                              Originally posted by Aeson View Post
                              Taken together, anyone who is not a natural born citizen with at least one (preferably 2) US Citizen parents, has a justifiable reason to worry about being made illegal. Especially if their skin tone happens to be darker.
                              Being wealthy doesn't hurt either. I doubt Trump would've deported Musk even if he'd be born black as the ace of spades.

