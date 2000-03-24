Trump deportations - smart?

I read they talked about getting the worstest criminals out, but target ordinary folks often, which happen to be a) poor b) not perfectly white.
This articles sez they even put a quota on this, with 3000 deportations a day.
Top/down orders like this are always a great idea, and lead to instant success, as people in Russia know.
However, I think sparing the criminals has to be a totally wise move.
Think about it, if they catch poor folks having bad jobs (if any) more bad jobs will be available to hard-working folks with the right skin color.
Otoh if they'd go after all sorts of really bad guys soon there would be no criminals to do crime, causing the Police to lose jobs. I mean, unless Trump-approved folks fill the void and do all the crime instead.
(No, it's really just bad).
/rant end
