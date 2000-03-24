Announcement

Is Trump more in the Epstein Files than Putin is in the Panama Papers?

    Is Trump more in the Epstein Files than Putin is in the Panama Papers?

    Just trying to get a sense of scale here
    Yes. I sense both Putin and tRump have scales. Putin has a more human-like mask.
    There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

    • Provost Harrison
      June 20, 2025, 12:41
      I can't conceive what species he must be underneath...
