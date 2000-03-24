Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Walk faster!

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Walk faster!

    The speed at which you walk can reveal profound insights into your brain's rate of ageing â€“ with slower walkers having smaller brains and fundamental differences in crucial structures.

    It might seem trivial, but how quickly you can walk from A to B can reveal a great deal about the inner workings of your body and mind. Research has shown that the speed at which you walk to the shops, the local park, or the bus stop, can predict your chance of being hospitalised, suffering a heart attack, and even dying. In fact, a person's gait speed can even be used to reveal their rate of cognitive ageing.

    The walking speed test is a way of assessing someone's functional capacity â€“ their ability to perform daily tasks around the house and maintain independence. It can also reveal how frail a person is, and predict how well they will respond to rehabilitation after a stroke.
    â€‹
    full article https://www.bbc.com/future/article/2...rate-of-ageing

    I think if we all Naruto Run we can basically outrun death and be immortal

    Blah
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Originally posted by BeBMan View Post

    full article https://www.bbc.com/future/article/2...rate-of-ageing

    I think if we all Naruto Run we can basically outrun death and be immortal

    Flawless logic. I really feel bad for my daughter, she'll have a hard time catching up from now on.
    Indifference is Bliss

    Comment

    • #3
      I drive. Easy.
      Speaking of Erith:

      "It's not twinned with anywhere, but it does have a suicide pact with Dagenham" - Linda Smith
      • Likes 1

      Comment

      • #4
        Haven't looked at the article, but I walk at 3.5 mph on a treadmill. I walk faster in parking lots and stores. How much faster? Dunno. Parking lots and stores don't have speedometers.
        No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.

        Comment

        • #5
          Wonder where this will fit in the research
          With or without religion, you would have good people doing good things and evil people doing evil things. But for good people to do evil things, that takes religion.

          Steven Weinberg
          • Likes 1

          Comment

          • #6
            Classic
            Blah

            Comment

            • #7
              Originally posted by Provost Harrison View Post
              I drive. Easy.
              You make it sound like you don't walk and use a mobility scooter.
              One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

              Comment

              • #8
                No, but a damn fine idea ;-)
                Speaking of Erith:

                "It's not twinned with anywhere, but it does have a suicide pact with Dagenham" - Linda Smith

                Comment

                • #9
                  I know a girl that walks very fast to the point that yopu'll have to start running to keep up but her mind isn't racing that much

                  Comment

                  Previous template Next
                  Working...
                  X