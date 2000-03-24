Walk faster!

The speed at which you walk can reveal profound insights into your brain's rate of ageing â€“ with slower walkers having smaller brains and fundamental differences in crucial structures.
It might seem trivial, but how quickly you can walk from A to B can reveal a great deal about the inner workings of your body and mind. Research has shown that the speed at which you walk to the shops, the local park, or the bus stop, can predict your chance of being hospitalised, suffering a heart attack, and even dying. In fact, a person's gait speed can even be used to reveal their rate of cognitive ageing.
The walking speed test is a way of assessing someone's functional capacity â€“ their ability to perform daily tasks around the house and maintain independence. It can also reveal how frail a person is, and predict how well they will respond to rehabilitation after a stroke.
