Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

serb putin and trump

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    serb putin and trump

    I refuse to believe that if sergey was alive or free he would not come here and gloat


    he won in EVERYTHING

    Tags: None
  • #2
    I guess a heart pacer can't negate vodka too

    and noone knew about poly and serb the way pekka did so we would get a heads up

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X