hey catholics

how do you spend the grand week?
what do you do in big friday, big saturday and sunday?
seriously, I'll be in a somewhat catholic territory and don't want to miss the fun?
for example on saturday there is a big mass, then we shoot fireworks in the sky when the preats declares christ is risen then go home with the holy light and eat magiritsa and hit eggs (on eggs)
on sunday since the lent is over we cook lamb on a spite (spike?)
anyway what do you do? when to go to church? what other customs that I don't want to miss?
what do you do in big friday, big saturday and sunday?
seriously, I'll be in a somewhat catholic territory and don't want to miss the fun?
for example on saturday there is a big mass, then we shoot fireworks in the sky when the preats declares christ is risen then go home with the holy light and eat magiritsa and hit eggs (on eggs)
on sunday since the lent is over we cook lamb on a spite (spike?)
anyway what do you do? when to go to church? what other customs that I don't want to miss?