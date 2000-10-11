there is no italian cuisine, only american

italians have their flamoyant shorts up in a bunch after a book came out what very substantially demontrates that there is no italian cuisine and never has been,
everything we know as italian, take pizza as an example, was invented by italian americans and in no way is it italian
they are very angry
death threats to the writer? i hope not
everything we know as italian, take pizza as an example, was invented by italian americans and in no way is it italian
they are very angry
death threats to the writer? i hope not
Comment