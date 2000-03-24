Announcement

Things you learned at Youtube

  • #1

    Things you learned at Youtube

    1. Whatever the song, someone's commenting that it's the best song evah

    2. Whatever the year/decade/century the song is from, someone's commenting it's the best period of music evah, usually noting that it was all better back then

    3. Sooner or later, someone's posting the lyrics of any song, even (or especially?) when it's in Klingon or Elvish

    4. Shockingly, some songs branded HQ/HD AUDIO are totally low quality audio-wise

    5. Gameplay vids are a scam. No, but most are just boring. Probably because games are for playing instead of watching them as quasi-TV.
  • #2
    Nearly all of the songs I like have the comment : most undervalued song ever"

    after so many instances I'm starting to think wether I'm the most undervalued person ever

    • #3
      1. Whatever the song, someone's commenting that it's the best song evah

      5. Gameplay vids are a scam. No, but most are just boring. Probably because games are for playing instead of watching them as quasi-TV.
      Try some Best Guest vids

      Beating Skyrim using gÌ¶oÌ¶dÌ¶lÌ¶iÌ¶kÌ¶eÌ¶ Ì¶pÌ¶oÌ¶wÌ¶eÌ¶r moldy old save game data Â©
      I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
      Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
      Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!

      • #4
        There are actually people posting positive and supportive comments online. You find them at 432hz.

