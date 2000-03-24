Things you learned at Youtube

1. Whatever the song, someone's commenting that it's the best song evah
2. Whatever the year/decade/century the song is from, someone's commenting it's the best period of music evah, usually noting that it was all better back then
3. Sooner or later, someone's posting the lyrics of any song, even (or especially?) when it's in Klingon or Elvish
4. Shockingly, some songs branded HQ/HD AUDIO are totally low quality audio-wise
5. Gameplay vids are a scam. No, but most are just boring. Probably because games are for playing instead of watching them as quasi-TV.
