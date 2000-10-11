Announcement

    selective morality is no morality at all

    we will always be friends with the serbs. true what binds as is, among others the church, which I dont particulalry like and usually this is a source of regression (although the true kind church is a god sent) but yeah anyway we will always be friends. it'sinstictive


    who fought against the ottomans as we started the war of liberation? serbs.

    who was with us in the balkans against the nazis? serbs

    who tought us basketball? serbs

    all equally important


    but while one can say that yeah NATO needed a reason to exist so it trained uck terrorists to kill serbian mothers. when the serbs brought down hell (and may have overdone it) NATO bombed them so f NATO.

    so let us maybe accept that some of serbian actions, no matter how incited by the west, gernamny's nefarious role supporting its old time nazi friends, croats and labanians, not withstanding all of that let's say that serbs might have done some reprehensible things. and NATO bombed them. I still get mad.

    no let's look at israel it is genociding in slow motion an entire peoples, and the west particularly the US applaus. the same clowns that bombed serbia


    if there is no universal morality, then there is no morality at all
    how prophetic 26 years ago

    Mikis Theodorakis against the bombing of Yugoslavia (Serbia) in 1999
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-RKGqW3_Pc
    🎧AUDIO REMASTERED BY DJUKI🎧🔴🔴🔴MULTI SUBTITLES🔴🔴🔴Συνταγμα 26/4/1999Syntagma, April 26, 1999© ΣΚΑΪ TV 1999Συναυλια διαμαρτυριας για τους βομβαρδισμους ...

      21,000 serbian kids SHELTERED in Greece from 1993 to 2011

      ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ: Τα παιδιά του πολέμου από την πρώην Γιουγκοσλαβία στην Ελλάδα- Από τον φόβο στη θαλπωρή
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XweuaYoMAq4
      Το τρίτο επεισόδιο του μεγάλου αφιερώματος του Euronews Serbia για τα προγράμματα φιλοξενίας παιδιών από εμπόλεμες περιοχές σε ελληνικές οικογένειες κατά τη ...



      why did they need to be sheltered nato b!tch

        when we say brothers, we know what the word means

        Hosting of Serbian Children in Greece 1995 | Φιλοξενία παιδιών του πολέμου
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_3IBzdEZ2Lo
        During the Yugoslavian wars around 20.000 Serbian kids were hosted in Greece by several families.Red Cross, Municipalities of Greece and Church organised hos...

          The Greeks invented hypocrisy.
          "

            shouldn't you be killing a black guy seeing as you're american?

            Anyway, nice videos

