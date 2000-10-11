selective morality is no morality at all

we will always be friends with the serbs. true what binds as is, among others the church, which I dont particulalry like and usually this is a source of regression (although the true kind church is a god sent) but yeah anyway we will always be friends. it'sinstictive
who fought against the ottomans as we started the war of liberation? serbs.
who was with us in the balkans against the nazis? serbs
who tought us basketball? serbs
all equally important
but while one can say that yeah NATO needed a reason to exist so it trained uck terrorists to kill serbian mothers. when the serbs brought down hell (and may have overdone it) NATO bombed them so f NATO.
so let us maybe accept that some of serbian actions, no matter how incited by the west, gernamny's nefarious role supporting its old time nazi friends, croats and labanians, not withstanding all of that let's say that serbs might have done some reprehensible things. and NATO bombed them. I still get mad.
no let's look at israel it is genociding in slow motion an entire peoples, and the west particularly the US applaus. the same clowns that bombed serbia
if there is no universal morality, then there is no morality at all
