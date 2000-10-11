positive side effects of trump's self destruction

all far right wing parties in europe have been delt a huge blow seeing what a clueless clown their biggest supporter nazi trump is.
Thanks trump.
Also looking forward to a complete investement freeze to the US by the whole EU.
USA is still useful because it provides some and now increasingly dubious defense facilities. If this goes too, it will be left to the dogs with immense consequences to the american people unfortunately.
meanwhile the impact to Greece has been calculated and it minsicule.
Don't know how google facebook and all will react when they get a worldwide ban and implode though (or greek teens)
