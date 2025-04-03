Trump is senile

Yesterday...
When Biden acted like that, the Maga crowd went nuts. Trump does, and they don't seem to care.
Trump has no clue what he's doing anymore.
The US President spent had a mental collapse in a senile moment' while speaking for almost an hour on Wednesday talking to an invited audience in the Rose Garden of the White House about his plans to impose levies on dozens of U.S. trading partners. He used his â€˜Liberation Dayâ€™ address to outline how he would bring manufacturing back to the country by signing his controversial executive order.
However, after the president finished his fiery speech - where he described how the US had been â€˜looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by [other] nationsâ€™ - he walked off without signing the document. In a video shared on social media, Trump looked quizzical as he briefly spoke with an official. He then had to be guided back to a desk on the stage, where he eventually signed the order.
