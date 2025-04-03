Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Trump is senile

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Trump is senile

    Yesterday...
    The US President spent had a mental collapse in a senile moment' while speaking for almost an hour on Wednesday talking to an invited audience in the Rose Garden of the White House about his plans to impose levies on dozens of U.S. trading partners. He used his â€˜Liberation Dayâ€™ address to outline how he would bring manufacturing back to the country by signing his controversial executive order.

    However, after the president finished his fiery speech - where he described how the US had been â€˜looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by [other] nationsâ€™ - he walked off without signing the document. In a video shared on social media, Trump looked quizzical as he briefly spoke with an official. He then had to be guided back to a desk on the stage, where he eventually signed the order.
    â€‹
    When Biden acted like that, the Maga crowd went nuts. Trump does, and they don't seem to care.
    Trump has no clue what he's doing anymore.

    Keep on Civin'
    RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
    Tags: None
    • Likes 2
  • #2
    Trump has announced tariffs on the uninhabited volcanic Heard and McDonald Islands, a remote territory inhabited only by penguins, seals, and seabirds.

    Even his puppet masters are senile
    Keep on Civin'
    RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
    • Likes 2

    Comment

    • #3
      Originally posted by Ming View Post
      Trump has announced tariffs on the uninhabited volcanic Heard and McDonald Islands, a remote territory inhabited only by penguins, seals, and seabirds.

      Even his puppet masters are senile
      And Diego Garcia, which is inhabited only by US military base personnel and contractors.
      One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.
      • Likes 2

      Comment

      • #4
        I find it hard to tell since sometimes his stuff just sounds weirdly absurd, and he's often even contradicting himself. Otoh there's also times when he speaks to the point, and with clarity.

        Then again in earlier stages of certain probs - wether just age-related decline or else - there may be good and bad days.


        Blah
        • Likes 1

        Comment

        • #5
          Just watch him; he's different. He looks tired. Less self-assured, less focused, and much more likely to "play the hits" from his rally speeches rather than stay on topic. His bizarre take on words like "reciprocal" and "groceries" is a pretty good indicator; he is clearly experiencing some cognitive loss.

          As he approaches his 79th birthday in June, it's good to remember that DJT is, right now, the oldest POTUS in history.
          Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
          RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms

          Comment

          • Dauphin
            #5.1
            Dauphin commented
            April 3, 2025, 15:47
            Editing a comment
            I assume you mean oldest at the start of a term. Assuming he makes it towards the end of his current term, he would then be the oldest.
          • -Jrabbit
            #5.2
            -Jrabbit commented
            April 3, 2025, 18:33
            Editing a comment
            Yes, Biden was 82 yrs, 2 months at end of term. Fair to say Trump is the oldest at election, and oldest at inauguration.
            He's 159 days older than Biden. Is that sufficiently precise for you?
            Because my point is that it's pretty obvious that the Donald is struggling.
            Last edited by -Jrabbit; April 3, 2025, 18:41.
        • #6
          Originally posted by Ming View Post
          Trump has announced tariffs on the uninhabited volcanic Heard and McDonald Islands, a remote territory inhabited only by penguins, seals, and seabirds.

          Even his puppet masters are senile
          Some penguins are dangerous and enemies of America!!!

          â€‹â€‹
          There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

          Comment

          • #7
            And just like Biden, he'll plod on for four years while his party denies there's anything wrong with him
            • Likes 1

            Comment

            • #8
              Originally posted by Uncle Sparky View Post
              Some penguins are dangerous and enemies of America!!!
              â€‹â€‹
              Bah, Trump only wants to bring back penguins to America. For decades the rest of the world cheated, which is obvious since there are way more penguins outside the US.

              This cannot continue, so Trump had no other choice than to put tariffs on foreign fish. That will increase domestic penguin count in the US.



              Blah

              Comment

              • #9
                Trump accidentally phoned former official HR McMaster, then got angry, report says
                https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-mcmaster-call-wrong-number-b2730657.html
                Needless to say, the call was brief ...


                This may have been one of the not-so-good days
                Blah

                Comment

                Previous template Next
                Working...
                X