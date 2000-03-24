Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate speech

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate speech

    Cory Booker breaks record for longest Senate speech with Trump condemnation
    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/01/cory-booker-senate-speech-trump
    In speech beginning on Monday night, Democratic senator warns of â€˜grave and urgentâ€™ danger of Trump administration


    Kudos for the effort, tho surely more is needed to undo Trump


    The only danger I see here is Trump feeling now he has to outdo Dems and gives even longer speeches
    Blah
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Cory is an amazing man - principled, highly intelligent, supremely well informed, a true bridge-builder who would make an exceptional President.

    So of course, MAGA (and some Dems) mock him for being vegan.
    Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
    RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms

    Comment

    • #3
      Originally posted by -Jrabbit View Post
      Cory is an amazing man - principled, highly intelligent, supremely well informed, a true bridge-builder who would make an exceptional President.

      So of course, MAGA (and some Dems) mock him for being vegan.
      You mean he doesn't throw red meat to his supporters?
      One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

      Comment

      Previous template Next
      Working...
      X