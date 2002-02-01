Announcement

It's a great time to be a white-collar criminal!

    It's a great time to be a white-collar criminal!

    Nearly lost amid all chaos is the fact that Trump keeps pardoning these wannabe robber barons...

    On Thursday, Trump pardoned Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo and Samuel Reed, who had pleaded guilty in 2022 to violating an anti-money-laundering component of the Banking Secrecy Act with their BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange.
    That's right -- they pleaded guilty and still got pardons.

    On Friday, he pardoned Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson, who was literally en route to prison following a financial conspiracy conviction, as well as electric truck CEO Trevor Milton, who was free on bail pending his appeal but facing four years in prison and hundreds in millions of dollars in restitution for defrauding his shareholders.
    â€‹
    These are admitted criminals who aren't even (directly) in Trump's orbit. Someone is totally doing or repaying a favor. Justice? Fuhgeddaboudit!
    Disgusting.
    Such laundering in no way impacts the fentanyl drug epidemic, organised crime and the gangs that Trump says he despises.

    No connection whatsoever. Who said there was? They are wrong. Absolutely wrong.

    The laundering was just to make sure the money smelt nice and fresh, and not hide that it may have come from the an illicit trade that causes pain and suffering for millions of Americans. Honest.
    One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

      people do drugs for two reasons

      because they have northing (america)

      because they have everything (switzerland)

      you cna do things to fix the first case but can't do much for the second case

        Trump also pardoned Nikola founder Trevor Milton (the one who had filmed his electric truck rolling down a slight slope as if it was running on it's own power) after he coincidentally donated USD 1.8 million to Trump's campaign:
        Convicted of bilking investors, Nikola founder and Trump donor gets a presidential pardon
        https://apnews.com/article/nikola-trevor-milton-fraud-trump-pardon-3fcebb0a3820cecb205656f2dc3f6764
        The founder of an electric car start-up sentenced to prison for exaggerating the potential of his technology has been pardoned by President Donald Trump, potentially wiping out hundreds of millions of dollars in restitution that prosecutors were seeking for bamboozled investors.
          But what about Hunter Biden's laptop???
            I don't think Milton's nudes were released by the house as evidence.
