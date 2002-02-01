It's a great time to be a white-collar criminal!

Nearly lost amid all chaos is the fact that Trump keeps pardoning these wannabe robber barons...
That's right -- they pleaded guilty and still got pardons.
These are admitted criminals who aren't even (directly) in Trump's orbit. Someone is totally doing or repaying a favor. Justice? Fuhgeddaboudit!
Disgusting.
On Thursday, Trump pardoned Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo and Samuel Reed, who had pleaded guilty in 2022 to violating an anti-money-laundering component of the Banking Secrecy Act with their BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange.
On Friday, he pardoned Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson, who was literally en route to prison following a financial conspiracy conviction, as well as electric truck CEO Trevor Milton, who was free on bail pending his appeal but facing four years in prison and hundreds in millions of dollars in restitution for defrauding his shareholders.
â€‹
â€‹
Disgusting.
Comment