While we are at rewriting history...

    While we are at rewriting history...

    Now that refs to black folks, women or whoever in the military are taken down (no idea how far it goes), isn't it high time for Trump to declare anyone who participated in the Boston Tea Party 1773 a terrorist for protesting against an unelected official (aka the King), destroying property in the process (aka tea).

    Or at least erase them from da history books?

    I mean, let's look at this case where people protest against an unelected official (aka Musk), and destroying property in the process (aka Tesla cars). Here Trump's POV is pretty clear:

    Earlier this month, Trump and Musk showcased Tesla vehicles on the driveway of the White House. The president touted the electric cars, staging a photo op inside a red Tesla sedan where he exclaimed, “Wow … everything’s computer,” and declared he would buy one. The two also condemned the anti-Tesla protests, and Trump said he would designate any violence against showrooms as domestic terrorism.​


    Disclaimer: no I don't say anyone should just destroy anything for whatever reason.

    The idea of throwing Tesla's into Boston harbour reminds me of playing Colonization and having the Horse party. Poor horses.
    One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

      Yeah, it's absurd to throw them away. Might be able to trade entire kingdoms for them instead. Them horses I mean
        edit: nm
