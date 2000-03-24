While we are at rewriting history...

Now that refs to black folks, women or whoever in the military are taken down (no idea how far it goes), isn't it high time for Trump to declare anyone who participated in the Boston Tea Party 1773 a terrorist for protesting against an unelected official (aka the King), destroying property in the process (aka tea).
Or at least erase them from da history books?
I mean, let's look at this case where people protest against an unelected official (aka Musk), and destroying property in the process (aka Tesla cars). Here Trump's POV is pretty clear:
Disclaimer: no I don't say anyone should just destroy anything for whatever reason.
Earlier this month, Trump and Musk showcased Tesla vehicles on the driveway of the White House. The president touted the electric cars, staging a photo op inside a red Tesla sedan where he exclaimed, “Wow … everything’s computer,” and declared he would buy one. The two also condemned the anti-Tesla protests, and Trump said he would designate any violence against showrooms as domestic terrorism.
