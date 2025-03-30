Trump 2028

Bookies (well, William Hill) are currently offering 5-1 odds of him being President beyond his current term.
He's saying today that he's looking for ways to have a third term (some commentators suggesting it's to prevent him looking like a lame duck president; I don't think Trump sees it that way...)
Who's your money on, if you had to place a wager?
No further elections is a valid choice.
He's saying today that he's looking for ways to have a third term (some commentators suggesting it's to prevent him looking like a lame duck president; I don't think Trump sees it that way...)
Who's your money on, if you had to place a wager?
No further elections is a valid choice.
Comment