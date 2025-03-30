Announcement

Trump 2028

  • #1

    Trump 2028

    Bookies (well, William Hill) are currently offering 5-1 odds of him being President beyond his current term.
    He's saying today that he's looking for ways to have a third term (some commentators suggesting it's to prevent him looking like a lame duck president; I don't think Trump sees it that way...)

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/donald-trump-among-2028-presidential-favorites-despite-two-term-limit/ar-AA1BrL9X

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-claims-there-are-methods-for-him-to-serve-third-term-what-to-know/ar-AA1xNPYA?ocid=BingNewsSerp


    Who's your money on, if you had to place a wager?

    No further elections is a valid choice.
    One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.
  • #2
    One scenario I heard was that he would run as Vice President with his son or daughter (not Eric ) would run as president.
    A Trump and Trump Ticket
    • #3
      Trump-Trump would definitely be peak banana republic.

      But don't you need to be eligible to be president in order to run as VP? In that case, it's just as illegal for him to run as VP than to just outright run a third time.
      • #4
        When has something being illegal stopped him?
        • #5
          I'd say the possibility is past a red line in the sand. It will be outright civil war if it happens.
          • #6
            Also wondering if his "Iâ€™m not joking" is comparable to Putin's "Iâ€™m not bluffing".

            As for Trump - Trump
            • #7
              Originally posted by giblets View Post
              When has something being illegal stopped him?
              If that's an answer to me, then that's the point. Illegally running as VP to avoid an also-illegal third mandate doesn't make sense.
              • #8
                Trump doesn't have to run. As convoluted as it is, lets say Jonald Nump runs for President, with Ronald Crump as VP. They win by promising that they will both immediately resign after they have appointed a single cabinet position, to be confirmed by the US Senate. That appointee being Donald Trump. House Speaker and President of the Senate, both MAGA folk, decline the elevation to President. Position falls to Donnie.

                Will not happen, but theoretically could.
                • #9
                  The house speaker doesn't need to be a member of the house. They can elect Trump there and then the president and VP resign (the VP is the president of the Senate, and the house speaker is next in the line of succession, above the president pro tempore of the Senate).
                  • #10
                    Subsections (a), (b), and (d) shall apply only to such officers as are eligible to the office of President under the Constitution.
                    Presidential Succession Act 1947 - Wikisource, the free online library
                    https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Presidential_Succession_Act_1947

                    • #11
                      The argument is he is not ineligible to the office, just ineligible to be elected to the office.
                      • #12
                        Originally posted by N35t0r View Post
                        The house speaker doesn't need to be a member of the house. They can elect Trump there and then the president and VP resign (the VP is the president of the Senate, and the house speaker is next in the line of succession, above the president pro tempore of the Senate).
                        Fair point, I mispoke. I meant pro tempore. I forgot Trump could be made speaker - I now remember that being discussed pre-Johnson.

                        As an aside, I also didn't know Carney could be Prime Minister without holding a parliamentary position (Commons or Senate). So that was a civics lesson.
                        • #13
                          Originally posted by Dauphin View Post

                          Fair point, I mispoke. I meant pro tempore. I forgot Trump could be made speaker - I now remember that being discussed pre-Johnson.

                          As an aside, I also didn't know Carney could be Prime Minister without holding a parliamentary position (Commons or Senate). So that was a civics lesson.
                          Oh, yeah, I found that totally weird.
                          • #14
                            Well, currently Trump's taking on big money. And small money. Any money really.



                            True greatness only comes when everyone has been made poor again.
                            • #15
                              Originally posted by giblets View Post
                              When has something being illegal stopped him?
                              Not illegality per se but Trump closed his "Trump University" in the face of successful judgements against it in court. Generally, the vast and overwhelming majority of what Trump has done has never had a legal challenge. Trump was never criminally indicted, let alone convicted until 2023. I think it's safe to say that Trump has lived his whole life avoiding conflict with the law rather than just continually overcoming or ignoring it. Since his prosecution in 2023 however I strongly suspect he will show much less interest in avoiding criminal behavior.

