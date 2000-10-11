Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Don't let them off the hook

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Don't let them off the hook

    I was just reading a post by "my wife hates civ"

    in which he asked what gender has to do with a passport.

    no idea what's going on but seeing as USA is fascist I can imagine


    and he's civil, polite and all has a nice car


    just like a girl I knew when she cried in my arms I got a boner

    but she WAS an anti - vacciner

    can't let people nomatter how cute they are in their ignorance stand


    we have to take the ignoramus and the fascists down
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X