american crimes

I was just leasurely scrolling and came upon a french broadcast that detailed how a man of arab descent living in germany was apprehended in north macedoania and then extradited to the US and then to guantanamo where he was tortured and detained for years.
when he finally got out a shadow of himself he took the case to the international court and had north macedonia reinburse him something like 60.000 but the US never even aknowledged what happened let alone give reparations.
Remind me, we wanted to pull north macedonia (or skopjia) out of the russian graspe for what?
for that?
