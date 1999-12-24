Dear Ming: The Case isn't Closed until I get a satisfactory answer

Ming you can't keep hiding my deleted posts and threads under the carpet by simply closing my thread about it... ðŸ˜…
â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Am I embarrassing you asking these questions?
Why did I lose 2500+ posts and multiple threads?
All recent and active ones, not simply archived ones...
Nobody else was targeted, only me. All at a time when people with admin rights have a clear incentive to delete my posts and threads...
Maybe whoever did it thought I'd simply go away...?
Well if you want to do that, finish the ****ing job and simply delete my account and be done with it... ðŸ¤·ðŸ˜…
â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Am I embarrassing you asking these questions?
Why did I lose 2500+ posts and multiple threads?
All recent and active ones, not simply archived ones...
Nobody else was targeted, only me. All at a time when people with admin rights have a clear incentive to delete my posts and threads...
Maybe whoever did it thought I'd simply go away...?
Well if you want to do that, finish the ****ing job and simply delete my account and be done with it... ðŸ¤·ðŸ˜…
Comment