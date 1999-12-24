Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Dear Ming: The Case isn't Closed until I get a satisfactory answer

Collapse
This topic is closed.
X
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Dear Ming: The Case isn't Closed until I get a satisfactory answer

    Ming you can't keep hiding my deleted posts and threads under the carpet by simply closing my thread about it... ðŸ˜…

    â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Am I embarrassing you asking these questions?

    Why did I lose 2500+ posts and multiple threads?

    All recent and active ones, not simply archived ones...

    Nobody else was targeted, only me. All at a time when people with admin rights have a clear incentive to delete my posts and threads...

    Maybe whoever did it thought I'd simply go away...?

    Well if you want to do that, finish the ****ing job and simply delete my account and be done with it... ðŸ¤·ðŸ˜…
    Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?
    Tags: None
  • #2
    I've answered your question multiple times to the best of my knowledge.
    If you don't like the answer, you don't have to post anymore.
    That's your decision.
    Enough with your whining...
    Keep on Civin'
    RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
    • Likes 2

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X