USAID to be repurposed...

  • #1

    USAID to be repurposed...

    ... Into ethnically cleansing Palestinians from Gaza...

    New Director of Aiding and Abetting, Oerdin, said as follows:

    "It is an honour and privilege to be serving Mein Führer, er Mr Trump in this humanitarian mission for Israeli victims - it is the RIGHT thing to do!

    I do worry that the USAID budget of $50bn to achieve this might be a drop in the ocean for er, 'relocating' 2 million cockroaches, er people, but I guess if we run out of money, the rest can swim for it. It'll be good exercise" 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍
    Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?
  • #2
    I heard somewhere that trump thinks that unexercised power is a waste

    that all power should be exercised.


    no idea what soft power means


    the thing with thinking that unexercised power is a waste of time, is that other people might start thinking the same


    but there is no mercy or shame or whatever for the palestinians in europe

    in a way we have become nazis

    • #3
      when the images from the attack from gaza to israel started appearing on the screen I said: gaza can dissapear tomorrow and noone (in the west) would bat an eyelid. And I was right. What trump said is preposterous and can not be acheived because the coffins of american soldiers would be in the tens of thousands but IF he could do it (which he can't) it would have been permitted

      • #4
        I'm sure all of the Gazans will leave peacefully and we won't lose American lives in this crusade

        • #5
          There would be tens of thousands of deaths of american soldiers.
          It's just another firework declaration of the clown. (not sure if you have that saying: firework: very spectacular, does sh!t)

          • #6
            also judging from american experience

            vietnam iraq afganistan

            you will lose

            • #7
              and you will do that for what? because some evcangelical christian fundeamentalist literally belives in the bible about the chosen people?


              jesus you're f


              it had some marginal sense when there was an energy supply benefit from the region. not any more

              • #8
                or maybe it is because of the infamous all power "jewish lobby" of the US (greeks have a lobby and if that works (in screwing up Greece) just imagine what the jewish lobby can do)


                so if that is the jewish lobby doing, then it's screwing its own people because the antijewish backlash in the US from watching young men and women get massacred in favor of Israel will create antisemitism the likes of which in the US would have not been imagined.

                also in the side of the palestinians you will see huge number of "proper white europeans" who will literally go and die in Gaza - not counting the whole of the muslim world


                at least, I think. I could be wrong but it won't happen because Trump speaks out of his ass

                • #9
                  I think there would be far less than thousands of US casualties but what would really matter is in hindsight would be: "will the US effort have amounted to anything good from a US perspective?" No. If Trump deploys any Troops to Gaza when they have finally all departed again they will have accomplished about as much as the US occupation of Afghanistan achieved. You don't need to suffer high casualties for a military deployment to be a complete failure in hindsight.
                  Last edited by Geronimo; February 5, 2025, 19:27.

                  • #10
                    Oh, I don't know, if Trump succeeds in moving 11 million people from the United States to places they don't want to go, he'll have had plenty of practice to move 2 million people to someplace they don't want to go.
                    No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.

                    • #11
                      I don't think Trump can even get his wife to go somewhere she doesn't want to go, let alone 11 million people.
                      One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.
                      • #12
                        Is it possible that Trump saw placards saying "Free Palestine", and he thought that was the asking price?
                        One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.
                        • #13
                          but who will feed our poor, destitute head choppers in Syria?

                          Comment

                          • #14
                            guess who funded gain of function research at Wuhan via ecohealth

                            • #15
                              or maybe it is because of the infamous all power "jewish lobby" of the US (greeks have a lobby and if that works (in screwing up Greece) just imagine what the jewish lobby can do)


                              so if that is the jewish lobby doing, then it's screwing its own people because the antijewish backlash in the US from watching young men and women get massacred in favor of Israel will create antisemitism the likes of which in the US would have not been imagined.

                              also in the side of the palestinians you will see huge number of "proper white europeans" who will literally go and die in Gaza - not counting the whole of the muslim world


                              at least, I think. I could be wrong but it won't happen because Trump speaks out of his ass
                              They want to fan the flames of antisemitism so American Jews will be motivated to relocate to Israel.

