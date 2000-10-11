Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Proud though bbc sucks

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Proud though bbc sucks

    Huge Athens crowds demand justice for 2023 train crash
    https://www.bbc.com/news/videos/c1jgn1le7wzo
    Tens of thousands of people demand action as they gather to remember the victims of Greece's worst railway disaster.



    why do I say so, because they were tens of thousand of peaceful protestors but BBC showed the very few trouble makers because it would sell

    long live democracy and the greek people
    Last edited by Ming; January 31, 2025, 16:40.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Live long and prosper
    Blah
    • Likes 1

    Comment

    • #3
      Indeed. There are huge number of people that think this is it

      Comment

      • #4
        No parties, no ideologies, no affiliations


        just one goal

        Justice

        Comment

        • #5
          I would have gone too though but a health issue prevented me


          still proud of my countrymen

          Comment

          • #6
            That's oddly similar to what happened in Serbia
            Indifference is Bliss

            Comment

            • #7
              Immensly true Nestor,


              there was even a serbian "regiment" in the athenian demonstration

              Comment

              Previous template Next
              Working...
              X