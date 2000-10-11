Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
Antisemitism
Collapse
X
Collapse
-
-
-
-
-
Filter
new posts
-
AntisemitismTags: None
-
They talk about isreal
I am sorry I like the fact that some peoples have been genocided and survived. reminds me of the greeks. we haven't been genocided (not for a lack of trying) but still
And I hate islam
not the day to day grandma islam
let's be clear about that
israel and netanyahu is not going to make me an antisemite
bob dylan is
-
Cyberspace DJ
- 20 Sep 1999
- 1806
Comment
-
Comment