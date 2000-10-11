Announcement

Eternal humble Byzantine Glory

    I was just walking quite drunk and saw a church must have been eons old. I said I need to go light a candle.

    I did and kissed the icon of saint tryfon


    I said thank you you have thrown some tough sh!t on me but thank you


    When I was existing the small church I saw the priest (very rare to be present at this hour) and even though I was obviusoly drunk he said "good everning" ina very respecting manner

    I replied good evening

