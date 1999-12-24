Announcement

Who needs terrorist attacks when you have the US military

    Who needs terrorist attacks when you have the US military

    A training flight in some of the most important and highly protected airspace in the world!!?

    WTF!? 😮😮😮

    It almost looks like a deliberate strike from the video... 😥

    Seriously, WTF!?

    Either epic stupidity or deliberate...?

    Lots of thoughts and prayers though, **** lot of good that'll do to all those people who died in what should be the safest airspace in the world... 🙄🤦
    Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?
    This feels a bit like 9/11, in terms of my sense of disbelief of what's just happened...

Totally unbelievable! ☹️

    Totally unbelievable! ☹️
    Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?

      Liberal DEI incompetence in the control tower maybe? No!! That can't be it! Never! That is racist to even consider!

        Maybe some day you can actually prove the nonsense you keep sprouting... But I doubt it since it's all just a bunch of BS
        Keep on Civin'
        RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

          I have the proof. You just can't see it. Schiff style. You must accept my word on this. Schiff style.

            Please show your "proof" that DEI caused the accident... Oh Please, don't keep us all waiting.
            Keep on Civin'
            RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

              Originally posted by My Wife Hates CIV View Post
              Liberal DEI incompetence in the control tower maybe? No!! That can't be it! Never! That is racist to even consider!
              Yeah, it's probably a coincidence that Trump has been reading hard against government employees, to the point many outright resigned on the 20th, including the FAA administrator who had been seriously harassed and asked to resign by Musk, and Trump was too busy controlling what names kids are allowed to call themselves at school to along a new one. He then froze hiring for new ATCs on the 21st, and disbanded the Aviation Security Advisory Committee on the 22nd. But no, that's all very probably irrelevant, and rather it was a "DEI hire" that you totally know about that ****ed up.
              Indifference is Bliss
                Originally posted by My Wife Hates CIV View Post
                Liberal DEI incompetence in the control tower maybe? No!! That can't be it! Never! That is racist to even consider!
                If your first thought is "DEI" you most likely are a racist.
                  'Most likely...' 🤣
                  Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?

                    Originally posted by N35t0r View Post

                    Yeah, it's probably a coincidence that Trump has been reading hard against government employees, to the point many outright resigned on the 20th, including the FAA administrator who had been seriously harassed and asked to resign by Musk, and Trump was too busy controlling what names kids are allowed to call themselves at school to along a new one. He then froze hiring for new ATCs on the 21st, and disbanded the Aviation Security Advisory Committee on the 22nd. But no, that's all very probably irrelevant, and rather it was a "DEI hire" that you totally know about that ****ed up.
                    Hey Ming, can we rename this thread to:

                    'Who needs terrorist attacks when you have Trump gut the FAA; freeze the hiring of ATCs and disband the Aviation Security Advisory Committee?'

                    Thank you 👍
                    Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?

                      Originally posted by MOBIUS View Post

                      Hey Ming, can we rename this thread to:

                      'Who needs terrorist attacks when you have Trump gut the FAA; freeze the hiring of ATCs and disband the Aviation Security Advisory Committee?'

                      Thank you 👍
                      See? You're b-tier even at trolling.

                      (Try editing the op yourself, maybe you can change the thread title there)
                      Indifference is Bliss

                        Hey Tweedle Dumb and Tweedle Dumber Geronimo​​ @mwhc Dinner and all catastrophic morons etc.

                        x.com
                        https://x.com/Care2much18/status/1885051954729996543?t=3-gRTEPEuBraPQUA3r6Z_Q&s=19


                        Full ATC transcript.

                        The blame lies with the US army helicopter.

                        Was it an accident, or deliberate?
                        Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?

                          Originally posted by N35t0r View Post
                          See? You're b-tier even at trolling.

                          (Try editing the op yourself, maybe you can change the thread title there)
                          Actually, my title is correct, according to the ATC transcript. The US military is responsible for the deaths of these civilians 👎

                          I'm too lazy. I figure if he can delete my posts and threads, he can change my thread title... 😆😘
                          Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?

                            .
                            Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?

                              I note with satisfaction that I called it already in the OP: stupidly allowing US army helicopter training flights next to a busy airport is the cause of the accident.

(Who needs terrorist attacks... to kill your own citizens...)

Case closed 🔐 👍

                              (Who needs terrorist attacks... to kill your own citizens...)

                              Case closed 🔐 👍
                              Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?

