Who needs terrorist attacks when you have the US military

A training flight in some of the most important and highly protected airspace in the world!!?
WTF!? 😮😮😮
It almost looks like a deliberate strike from the video... 😥
Seriously, WTF!?
Either epic stupidity or deliberate...?
Lots of thoughts and prayers though, **** lot of good that'll do to all those people who died in what should be the safest airspace in the world... 🙄🤦
WTF!? 😮😮😮
It almost looks like a deliberate strike from the video... 😥
Seriously, WTF!?
Either epic stupidity or deliberate...?
Lots of thoughts and prayers though, **** lot of good that'll do to all those people who died in what should be the safest airspace in the world... 🙄🤦
Comment