Where should Trump be deported to?

Donald's grandfather, a German, emigrated to the US illegally. This would make Fred Trump non-eligible for citizenship according to Executive Order. And by extension, Donny.
I would say deport him to Germany, but his grandpappy also lost his German citizenship. So, where should they send him?
Frederick Trump - Wikipedia
As he had not yet served the mandatory military duty of two years in the Kingdom of Bavaria, this immigration was illegal.
Soon after the family arrived in Germany, Bavarian authorities determined that Trump had emigrated from Germany to avoid his military-service obligations, and he was classified as a draft dodger.
On 24 December 1904 the Department of Interior announced an investigation to banish Trump from Germany. Officially, they found that he had violated the Resolution of the Royal Ministry of the Interior number 9916, an 1886 law that punished immigration to North America to avoid military service with the loss of Bavarian and thus German citizenship
