Where should Trump be deported to?

  • #1

    Where should Trump be deported to?

    Donald's grandfather, a German, emigrated to the US illegally. This would make Fred Trump non-eligible for citizenship according to Executive Order. And by extension, Donny.

    I would say deport him to Germany, but his grandpappy also lost his German citizenship. So, where should they send him?

    Frederick Trump - Wikipediaâ€‹

    As he had not yet served the mandatory military duty of two years in the Kingdom of Bavaria, this immigration was illegal.

    Soon after the family arrived in Germany, Bavarian authorities determined that Trump had emigrated from Germany to avoid his military-service obligations, and he was classified as a draft dodger.

    On 24 December 1904 the Department of Interior announced an investigation to banish Trump from Germany. Officially, they found that he had violated the Resolution of the Royal Ministry of the Interior number 9916, an 1886 law that punished immigration to North America to avoid military service with the loss of Bavarian and thus German citizenship

    One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.
  • #2
    Russia.

    • #3
      Mexico? Greenland? Canada? So many options.

      But Q is also who'll let him in.
      Blah

      • #4
        I understand that they're expanding the accommodations at Guantanamo Bay...
        No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
        • BeBMan
          January 31, 2025, 04:16
          Ouch! Nasty...very nasty...
      • #5
        I guess dodging military service runs in his family.
        Keep on Civin'
        RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
        • #6
          Deport him into the sun.
          I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
          Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
          Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!

          • #7
            Maybe Trump and Musk can take a space x to Mars together?
            There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

            • #8
              Maybe Trump and Musk can take a space x to Mars together?
              Don't pollute Mars.
              Indifference is Bliss
              • Uncle Sparky
                January 31, 2025, 00:45
                If their great minds launch them to Mars, I don't think there is the slightest chance of them ending up anywhere near Mars.
            • #9
              The **NEW** no-Palestinians-allowed Trump Resort in Trumpland (formerly Gaza).
              It will be greater then Monaco.
              There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.

