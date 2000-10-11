Announcement

Russian Universal Health Care

    Russian Universal Health Care

    How's your pacer going serb?

    Beastie Boys - Sabotage (Official Music Video)
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5rRZdiu1UE
    Official music video for “Sabotage.” REMASTERED IN HD! Order your copy of the ‘Ill Communication’ 30th anniversary edition now: https://BeastieBoys.lnk.to/Il...
  • #2
    you're too old to have been drafted

    so if you're not posting here it's either you're playing chess with pekka or there was a discount on vodka and you're drooling in some pit



    either way you can come an munzta me


    you have jinxed me so much it's not even funny I may have to do an eulogy

    • #3
      cross
      • #4
        I mean one has to ask


        he was here when there was an actual leadership in th US


        now that a spinless nazi the likes of putin has taken raign of washinton where is serb to gloat?


        congrats you've outlasted democracy

        • #5
          The Serb Index is now at 133.
          No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.

