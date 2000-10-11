How's your pacer going serb?
Announcement
Collapse
No announcement yet.
Russian Universal Health Care
Collapse
X
Collapse
-
-
-
-
-
Filter
new posts
-
Russian Universal Health CareTags: None
-
you're too old to have been drafted
so if you're not posting here it's either you're playing chess with pekka or there was a discount on vodka and you're drooling in some pit
either way you can come an munzta me
you have jinxed me so much it's not even funny I may have to do an eulogy
-
Comment
-
I mean one has to ask
he was here when there was an actual leadership in th US
now that a spinless nazi the likes of putin has taken raign of washinton where is serb to gloat?
congrats you've outlasted democracy
Comment
-
Deity
- 22 Mar 2000
- 15084
The Serb Index is now at 133.No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
Comment
Comment