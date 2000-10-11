Announcement

Russia is Trump

  #1

    Russia is Trump

    Just trying to lure serb out of the shades if he's alive and well


    you got your buddy in power wooo


    how are you doing/joey
  #2
    rogan, calston musk trump are the piece of sh!t russian nazi clowns of the 21 th centurey

    we all don't like them


    The White Stripes - Hello Operator (Reading 2004)
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4XSkZzKiRM
    The White Stripes - Hello Operator (Reading Festival 2004) (3)



    #3
      putin too

      #4
        I mean russia is so kitsch it needs the existence of parrarel universes to belong

        not any more

        therre is the US (of trump that POS soon to be obliterated)

        #5
          Russia US and China belong to eachother


          I have no idea about china

          but I know it's very unfaira bout the US


          and russia is mongol gone so not unfair unfortunately

          and wok pan rice whatever

