Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Joe Scarborough dealing with what adults have been putting up with for years

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Joe Scarborough dealing with what adults have been putting up with for years

    And what did Joe tell liberals today?

    GROW UP!
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X