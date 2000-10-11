Announcement

alan watts and love madness

    alan watts and love madness

    I was reading up on an alan watts who apparently had said that there is absolutely no sense in worrying and worrying didn't change anything ever and we should all be zen and then died of alcohol poisoning. He propably forgot to read his own books

    Also a girl said that love is by definition crazy and out of bounds. the moment logic enters, it kills it. Interesting concept

    in other worlds you must be crazy to fall in love

    nice

