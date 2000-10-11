alan watts and love madness

I was reading up on an alan watts who apparently had said that there is absolutely no sense in worrying and worrying didn't change anything ever and we should all be zen and then died of alcohol poisoning. He propably forgot to read his own books
Also a girl said that love is by definition crazy and out of bounds. the moment logic enters, it kills it. Interesting concept
