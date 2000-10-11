there was a traditional feast in athens many many embassies contribute and put up kiosks and have traditional foods of their countries and small gifts and things so you have everyonme from ghana to peru to armenia to turkey to finland to italy (they give pizza, come on make it more original! (good pizza though) and many other countries, zimbabouie argentina, china, japan etc etc
and all proceedings go to chldiren charity assocations
God approves
but are they all there? of course they cant all be there but come on. there was palestine but no israel because some joke would attack them? and there was ukraine but not russia. it's sad that politics can't be banned from freakin charity for the children
