Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Will we get more songs, movies etc. about tariffs?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Will we get more songs, movies etc. about tariffs?

    I read "tariff" is a much more beautiful word than love, yet I don't remember any blockbuster movies 'bout tariffs.

    This has to change

    That will teach folks who bought into this whole free trade scam
    Blah
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X