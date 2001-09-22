Surprising food dishes which you didn't expect.

This evening I went to a Japanese restaurant and found a dish called Doria on special. It was deceptively cheap and I had to ask the waitress what it was. Apparently, Doria is a western style Japanese dish which gained popularity in the immediate post WW2 period and the 1950's. It is a kind of rice casserole with lots of melted cheese, ground beef, onions, and minced garlic. They then pour a country style gravy full of more ground beef and onions on top of the whole thing. There was a ton of melted cheese too. It even came with a small salad and some miso soup.
It was very hearty and immensely satisfying plus it was only $9.99 which is an amazing price in high cost California. Does anyone else know any delicious yet seemingly culturally out of place dishes?
