Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Is russia sanier than the US?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Is russia sanier than the US?

    Russian (politicians) are just your run of the mill corrupted "nationalists".

    Their motives their patterns of thought they are all crystal clear and transparent
    They are not insane. They are despicable.


    if you look at the people formulating the US gov though, you'd think it's the freak circus or something

    'Democrats think this is Swastika': Row over chest tattoo of Trump's secretary of defense Pete Hegseth - Times of India
    https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/democrats-think-this-is-swastika-row-over-chest-tattoo-of-trumps-secretary-of-defense-pete-hegseth/articleshow/115336695.cms
    US News: Pete Hegseth's chest tattoo, a Jerusalem cross, sparked controversy on social media with some calling it Nazi Swastika. The tattoo previously caused H


    look at the pic. that's their minister of defense

    their minister of health thinks bill gates is poisoning your vaccines or smoething


    they are the very definition of unstable sorry fcks. the sort you find in the gutter in europe


    there, they are the gov
    Tags: None
  • #2
    we are witnessing the total collapse of the "american empire"

    who said it'd be so freaking hilarious

    Comment

    • #3
      Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View Post
      we are witnessing the total collapse of the "american empire"

      who said it'd be so freaking hilarious
      I'm glad to see that you enclosed "american empire" in scare quotes.

      Comment

      • #4
        no idea what scare quotes mean


        I enclosed it in captions because it is an euphimism at best

        Comment

        • #5
          sholtz in germany is taking flack for talking directly with putin.

          why not?

          the freaks from the mental asylum are running the US.

          Comment

          • #6
            imkagine though how desperate the situation is there so that they elect those ultimate aslymum basket cases and think they'll save them


            I guess unfettered capitalism leads to fascism after all althoiugh noone said it would be so hilariously freaky and deranged

            Comment

            Previous template Next
            Working...
            X