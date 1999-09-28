Announcement

Jake Paul vs. MikeTyson

  #1

    Jake Paul vs. MikeTyson

    Any predictions?

    I'll say... .Tyson in, 3.
    Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
    "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
    He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead
  #2
    Mike Tyson is 40 years out of his prime but he actually was a professional boxer and a multi time world champion. He would probably win.

    I can't remember the guys name but there was a world champ in his late 40's to early 50's who regained the title in the late 1990's. I remember my dad saying that guy was his age yet still beat all these guys in their 20's.
    Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

    #3
      Jake Paul is more likely to win.
      One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

      #4
        Originally posted by Dinner View Post
        Mike Tyson is 40 years out of his prime but he actually was a professional boxer and a multi time world champion. He would probably win.

        I can't remember the guys name but there was a world champ in his late 40's to early 50's who regained the title in the late 1990's. I remember my dad saying that guy was his age yet still beat all these guys in their 20's.
        Sounds like the plot of one of the Rocky movies. Don't know which one as I've never actually seen any of them.
        One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

        #5
          Invalid, yet longish, vote.
          Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
          "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
          He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

          #6
            I would bet on Tyson, except the money might be on Paul.

            I have netflix; maybe I will watch.

JM

            JM
            Jon Miller-
            I AM.CANADIAN
            GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.

            #7
              I'm watching at VFW.
              Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
              "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
              He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

              #8
                Originally posted by Jon Miller View Post
                I would bet on Tyson, except the money might be on Paul.

JM

                JM
                The Current Odds are:
                Paul win: -130 (66%)
                Tyson win: +240 (34%)
                Keep on Civin'
                RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

                #9
                  Originally posted by SlowwHand View Post
                  Any predictions?

                  I'll say... .Tyson in, 3.
                  Seconds?
                  No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.

                  #10
                    Depends on how long Tyson wants to make him suffer.
                    Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
                    "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
                    He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

