Ukraine is cheap to save

  • #1

    Ukraine is cheap to save

    seeing as the gun tottin corporate poor slave lackeys saw fit to return to the world relevance of brazil and the democracy of musolini it is imperative that europe keeps supporting Ukraine. In order for Ukraine to win Europe will have to dispense 200 billion euros a year (to buy guns and other things). That might seem a lot but it isn't. It's just 1% of european GDP. Europe is larger than the US or China, economically.


    Plus it doesn't need to be a war without end. A compromise can be found in which a large part of Ukraine will have shot at a democracy (putin will have to give up his dreams of a russian politically controlled kiev) and unfortinately Ukraine will have to give up a part of its territory. This will bring peace closer.

    Or we can just keep going to WW3
  • #2
    also the world court should bring the US to the stand for helping subverting the gov of Ukraine and precipitating a war and then run like chickens and let europe deal with the mess. Noone has forgotten nuland's: f the EU.
    RUssia should of course also be made to pay reparations (that will all go to Ukraine). In exchange all sanctions against her would be lifted

    • #3
      Russia can't handle WW3.
      No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.

      • #4
        Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View Post
        seeing as the gun tottin corporate poor slave lackeys saw fit to return to the world relevance of brazil and the democracy of musolini it is imperative that europe keeps supporting Ukraine. In order for Ukraine to win Europe will have to dispense 200 billion euros a year (to buy guns and other things). That might seem a lot but it isn't. It's just 1% of european GDP. Europe is larger than the US or China, economically.


        Plus it doesn't need to be a war without end. A compromise can be found in which a large part of Ukraine will have shot at a democracy (putin will have to give up his dreams of a russian politically controlled kiev) and unfortinately Ukraine will have to give up a part of its territory. This will bring peace closer.

        Or we can just keep going to WW3
        Agreed.

        It's even cheaper than that.

        $0

        Ukraine just has to sue for peace and it will all be over.
        Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?

        • #5
          Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View Post
          also the world court should bring the US to the stand for helping subverting the gov of Ukraine and precipitating a war and then run like chickens and let europe deal with the mess. Noone has forgotten nuland's: f the EU.
          RUssia should of course also be made to pay reparations (that will all go to Ukraine). In exchange all sanctions against her would be lifted
          Um, you're correct in the US provocations - and then you want Russia to pay reparations...?

          That's an odd grip on logic you have there ðŸ˜…
          Is it me, or is MOBIUS a horrible person?

          • #6
            Originally posted by MOBIUS View Post

            Agreed.

            It's even cheaper than that.

            $0

            Ukraine just has to sue for peace and it will all be over.
            If by 'all', you mean 'Ukrainian Independence', then you are right.

            Given what happened the last two times they were under Moscow's thumb, they don't seem to want to go back.
            Indifference is Bliss

            • #7
              Originally posted by MOBIUS View Post

              Um, you're correct in the US provocations - and then you want Russia to pay reparations...?

              That's an odd grip on logic you have there ðŸ˜…
              Russia invaded a sovereign country. No matter what insurgence happened inside that counjtry, Russia is guilty of immense war crimes

              • #8
                You can speak french mobius IIRC?


                I'll try and find that link to that broadcast. It was very illuminating and you'll see what kind of CRIMES russia was and is perpetrating, as well as a venue forward

                • #9
                  can't find it

                  et merde alors

                  • #10
                    Originally posted by MOBIUS View Post

                    Agreed.

                    It's even cheaper than that.

                    $0

                    Ukraine just has to sue for peace and it will all be over.
                    People want to live free without a dictaror above their heads Mobbie and want to have HOPE for a better future.

