Ukraine is cheap to save

seeing as the gun tottin corporate poor slave lackeys saw fit to return to the world relevance of brazil and the democracy of musolini it is imperative that europe keeps supporting Ukraine. In order for Ukraine to win Europe will have to dispense 200 billion euros a year (to buy guns and other things). That might seem a lot but it isn't. It's just 1% of european GDP. Europe is larger than the US or China, economically.
Plus it doesn't need to be a war without end. A compromise can be found in which a large part of Ukraine will have shot at a democracy (putin will have to give up his dreams of a russian politically controlled kiev) and unfortinately Ukraine will have to give up a part of its territory. This will bring peace closer.
Or we can just keep going to WW3
Plus it doesn't need to be a war without end. A compromise can be found in which a large part of Ukraine will have shot at a democracy (putin will have to give up his dreams of a russian politically controlled kiev) and unfortinately Ukraine will have to give up a part of its territory. This will bring peace closer.
Or we can just keep going to WW3
Comment