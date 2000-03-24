Trump Cabinet

So is it Elon Musk as secretary for big money and Hannibal Lecter leading the department of public health and/or food security?
Seriously, I hear Pompeo and Haley are out (whaaat?), and M. Rubio may be sec. of state?
Dunno if it's worth to memorize who is doing what now when they'll end up getting fired sooner or later again.
Oh, and can we actually discuss the upcoming Trump presidency? I read a CNN thing that he won the election and thought immediately that they're all suffering from TDS at CNN, the bastards. Or maybe they think they have free speech or something
