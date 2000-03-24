Announcement

Trump Cabinet

    Trump Cabinet

    So is it Elon Musk as secretary for big money and Hannibal Lecter leading the department of public health and/or food security?

    Seriously, I hear Pompeo and Haley are out (whaaat?), and M. Rubio may be sec. of state?

    Dunno if it's worth to memorize who is doing what now when they'll end up getting fired sooner or later again.



    Oh, and can we actually discuss the upcoming Trump presidency? I read a CNN thing that he won the election and thought immediately that they're all suffering from TDS at CNN, the bastards. Or maybe they think they have free speech or something
    RFK Jr., the guy who eats roadkill, in charge of Health and Human Services.

      Establishment Republicans who supported him like Haley and Pompeo will not be in the cabinet.

      JM
      Jon Miller-
      I AM.CANADIAN
      GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.

        reuters.com
        https://www.reuters.com/world/us/how-trump-presidency-could-lead-purge-pentagon-2024-11-10/


        Not strictly about his cabinet, but this Reuters bit discusses possible changes in the military. Before we know actual specifics I'm giving Donnie the benefit of the doubt here. Putting loyalty over competence is something I'd rather expect from Russia...
        Blah

          Trump wants a Senate Majority Leader who will intentionally put the Senate into recess so he can appointment whoever the **** he wants but he's definitely not an authoritarian and anyway some Democrat probably did a recess appointment before so they're all the same.

          x.com
          https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1855692242981155259
          "We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld

            If Republicans have the Senate majority, why do they need recess appointments? I thought recess appointments were just attempts to avoid an obstructionist Senate, not one you control.
              Yeah, they control the Senate but I am not sure they can get around a filibuster.
                Ok, I thought filibuster had been removed for cabinet (and supreme court) appointments.
                  Originally posted by Dauphin View Post
                  If Republicans have the Senate majority, why do they need recess appointments? I thought recess appointments were just attempts to avoid an obstructionist Senate, not one you control.
                  Some of Trump's more extreme cabinet position candidates might not even be able to get 50 votes + futureproofing against the midterms + speed
                  "We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld

                    Originally posted by Dauphin View Post
                    If Republicans have the Senate majority, why do they need recess appointments? I thought recess appointments were just attempts to avoid an obstructionist Senate, not one you control.
                    Some hypotheses are:
                    Mr King Trump doesn't want nobody having to 'confirm' him. His word alone should be enough.
                    Some of the people he has in mind are too much, even for his fellow Republicans.
                    Indifference is Bliss

                      Republican senators standing up to Trump?

                      First time for everything I guess.
                        Murkowski, Collins, and possibly others depending on the issue have been known to.
                        "We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld
                          "Trump didn't really mean all that stuff he said about deporting tens of millions of 'illegals' that he repeated over and over again at his rallies and whenever anyone asked him a policy question about anything and besides he's stupid and has a short attention span so it's probably not a big deal."

                          Trump to appoint Captain Kids in Cages as Border Czar and unapologetic white supremacist Stephen Miller as Deputy Chief of Staff for White Supremacy
                          "We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld

                            The three things I bet he does succeed at doing is
                            1. tariffs increase
                            2. millions deported
                            3. disadvantageous 'peace' for Palestine and Ukraine (which likely leads to future war)
                              Originally posted by Lorizael View Post
                              Murkowski, Collins, and possibly others depending on the issue have been known to.
                              It would be much more likely if they had 51 or 52 instead of 53.

                              They might not have support for ending the Filibuster.

