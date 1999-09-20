Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

What language will replace English?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    What language will replace English?

    Chinese? Spanish? Esperanto? Arabic? Or will Latin make a comeback?

    I've understood German used to be the foreign language most frequently taught in the schools of my country until it got replaced by English by the late 60s, making my parents' generation the first one to have learned the new international language. But is English really the final lingua franca of the world? It's obvious English came to that position just because of the end result of WWII. But how long will the situation last? Will English still be there in 2100, for instance?
    Tags: None
  • #2
    New English? Or maybe English 3.0?
    Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

    Comment

    • #3
      Final is a big word. I predict that English will be still there in 2100 tho. Pretty easy since nobody of us will be around then to fact check me.
      Blah

      Comment

      • #4
        AI translator

        Comment

        • #5
          Navajo
          Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.
          "Hating America is something best left to Mobius. He is an expert Yank hater.
          He also hates Texans and Australians, he does diversify." ~ Braindead

          Comment

          • #6
            If English is still the lingua franca then it should be called Enguage
            Blah

            Comment

            Previous template Next
            Working...
            X