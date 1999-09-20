What language will replace English?

Chinese? Spanish? Esperanto? Arabic? Or will Latin make a comeback?
I've understood German used to be the foreign language most frequently taught in the schools of my country until it got replaced by English by the late 60s, making my parents' generation the first one to have learned the new international language. But is English really the final lingua franca of the world? It's obvious English came to that position just because of the end result of WWII. But how long will the situation last? Will English still be there in 2100, for instance?
