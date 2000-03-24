Early Elections

**** you're dim. It really is tiresome having to constantly school you...🙄
The Greens are in coalition RIGHT NOW. They were the ones that pressured for the first nuclear plants to be closed - they're directly responsible for closing the last ones EVEN DURING THE WAR IN THE UKRAINE! 😂😂😂
Shutting down their nuclear power is one of the single most stupid bits of self-harm by a Western government, almost on par with Brexit...
Imagine: the green party closing down renewable energy plants in favour of destroying people's homes to dig up and use ****ing lignite! 🤣🤣🤣
I mean, they're so stupid that they're almost as stupid as you 😅
**** you're dim. It really is tiresome having to constantly school you...🙄
The Greens are in coalition RIGHT NOW. They were the ones that pressured for the first nuclear plants to be closed - they're directly responsible for closing the last ones EVEN DURING THE WAR IN THE UKRAINE! 😂😂😂
Shutting down their nuclear power is one of the single most stupid bits of self-harm by a Western government, almost on par with Brexit...
Imagine: the green party closing down renewable energy plants in favour of destroying people's homes to dig up and use ****ing lignite! 🤣🤣🤣
I mean, they're so stupid that they're almost as stupid as you 😅
You mean the same green-spd-fdp coalition that extended the last three plants past their planned shutoff dates as much as possibly?
If you really think opening and closing a nuclear plant is like opening and closing a water tap, then I really don't know what to say.
This weekend sees the end of an era as Germany’s long journey away from generating power from nuclear takes place with the closure of its last three operating reactors.;
Either way, the Germans have trashed their economy through their stupidity and being 'punished' by the US destroying the Nordstream pipelines... 😂
So you would just insult the not-done maintenance and upkeep into being. Waved your hand and magically laughing-emoji-disappeared stress corrosion cracking away. Called the over-burnt fuel rods stupid and by questioning their grip on reality upped their fissile uranium concentrations up while at the same time bringing a wide variety of fission byproducts down.
Closing the nuclear power plants early was a mistake, but it was a mistake made in 2008, by the CdU (although, to be fair, the majority of Germans were in favor at the time). It was already too late to reverse it by 2021 without spending money which would give a better return installing offshore wind and improving north-south interconnections in bothr Germany and the EU as a whole.
Until 2010 Germany had the fastest growing solar industry in the world. Then, due to hostile government policies, the industry was left to wither and die. Can you name the party that was in government then?
Comment