  • #1

    Early Elections

    Germany coalition: Government on brink of collapse after key minister fired
    https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c7v3r046pzzo
    The chancellor said he would call a vote of confidence in his government early next year.


    Coalition has been in trouble for quite a while now, so no suprise here.

    Given that all parts were just engaged in vice versa moaning recently it's probably for the better.

    Question is, who would I vote for this time?

    Certainly not for the Putin bootlickers on the fringes.

  • #2
    • #3
      Yeah well, they're all ****ing morons, so what do you expect.

      Germany: a nation of Putin enablers 👎

      • #4
        I see you're still butthurt that somebody calls your bull**** from time to time
        • #5
          I'm laughing at a country run by morons who closed down their nuclear power stations and enabled Putin by relying on buying his gas... 🤣🤣🤣

          Led by the most un-green green party in the history of the known universe! 🤣🤣🤣
          • #6
            Originally posted by MOBIUS View Post
            I'm laughing at a country run by morons who closed down their nuclear power stations and enabled Putin by relying on buying his gas... 🤣🤣🤣

            Led by the most un-green green party in the history of the known universe! 🤣🤣🤣
            At least Germany didn't launder all the Russian oligarch money.

            I'm also not sure what you mean, the greens have never led Germany, it was the CdU that closed the nuclear plants
            • #7
              **** you're dim. It really is tiresome having to constantly school you...🙄

              The Greens are in coalition RIGHT NOW. They were the ones that pressured for the first nuclear plants to be closed - they're directly responsible for closing the last ones EVEN DURING THE WAR IN THE UKRAINE! 😂😂😂

              Shutting down their nuclear power is one of the single most stupid bits of self-harm by a Western government, almost on par with Brexit...

              Imagine: the green party closing down renewable energy plants in favour of destroying people's homes to dig up and use ****ing lignite! 🤣🤣🤣

              I mean, they're so stupid that they're almost as stupid as you 😅
              • #8
                Originally posted by MOBIUS View Post
                **** you're dim. It really is tiresome having to constantly school you...🙄

                The Greens are in coalition RIGHT NOW. They were the ones that pressured for the first nuclear plants to be closed - they're directly responsible for closing the last ones EVEN DURING THE WAR IN THE UKRAINE! 😂😂😂

                Shutting down their nuclear power is one of the single most stupid bits of self-harm by a Western government, almost on par with Brexit...

                Imagine: the green party closing down renewable energy plants in favour of destroying people's homes to dig up and use ****ing lignite! 🤣🤣🤣

                I mean, they're so stupid that they're almost as stupid as you 😅
                You mean the same green-spd-fdp coalition that extended the last three plants past their planned shutoff dates as much as possibly?

                If you really think opening and closing a nuclear plant is like opening and closing a water tap, then I really don't know what to say.
                • #9
                  **** Germany. Right up the ass.
                  • #10
                    Originally posted by Dinner View Post
                    **** Germany. Right up the ass.
                    Like I said, well adjusted.
                    • #11
                      Originally posted by N35t0r View Post

                      You mean the same green-spd-fdp coalition that extended the last three plants past their planned shutoff dates as much as possibly?

                      If you really think opening and closing a nuclear plant is like opening and closing a water tap, then I really don't know what to say.
                      **** me, your relationship to the truth is worse than Trump's!

                      That's all bull**** and you know it!

                      They extended it for a winter, you cretin! 😅

                      Yes you're right in your second sentence - that's why you ****ing keep them on! 😂😂😂

                      A guide: The end of Germany’s nuclear power
                      https://world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/A-guide-The-end-of-Germany%E2%80%99s-nuclear-power
                      This weekend sees the end of an era as Germany’s long journey away from generating power from nuclear takes place with the closure of its last three operating reactors.;


                      Either way, the Germans have trashed their economy through their own ideological stupidity and also being 'punished' by the US destroying the Nordstream pipelines... 😂
                      • #12
                        Originally posted by Dinner View Post
                        **** Germany. Right up the ass.
                        The US has most certainly done this by blowing up Nordstream, and the Germans had to suck it up like good little lackeys 👍

                        Is this the new Oerdin? Not being completely wrong... 😅
                        • #13
                          Originally posted by MOBIUS View Post

                          **** me, your relationship to the truth is worse than Trump's!

                          That's all bull**** and you know it!

                          They extended it for a winter, you cretin! 😅

                          Yes you're right in your second sentence - that's why you ****ing keep them on! 😂😂😂

                          A guide: The end of Germany’s nuclear power
                          https://world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/A-guide-The-end-of-Germany%E2%80%99s-nuclear-power
                          This weekend sees the end of an era as Germany’s long journey away from generating power from nuclear takes place with the closure of its last three operating reactors.;


                          Either way, the Germans have trashed their economy through their stupidity and being 'punished' by the US destroying the Nordstream pipelines... 😂
                          So you would just insult the not-done maintenance and upkeep into being. Waved your hand and magically laughing-emoji-disappeared stress corrosion cracking away. Called the over-burnt fuel rods stupid and by questioning their grip on reality upped their fissile uranium concentrations up while at the same time bringing a wide variety of fission byproducts down.

                          Closing the nuclear power plants early was a mistake, but it was a mistake made in 2008, by the CdU (although, to be fair, the majority of Germans were in favor at the time). It was already too late to reverse it by 2021 without spending money which would give a better return installing offshore wind and improving north-south interconnections in bothr Germany and the EU as a whole.

                          Until 2010 Germany had the fastest growing solar industry in the world. Then, due to hostile government policies, the industry was left to wither and die. Can you name the party that was in government then?

                          But sure, the greens are responsible.
                          • #14
                            Originally posted by MOBIUS View Post

                            The US has most certainly done this by blowing up Nordstream, and the Germans had to suck it up like good little lackeys 👍

                            Is this the new Oerdin? Not being completely wrong... 😅
                            You are aware that Nordstream was not pumping anything when it was blown up, right? And that it was never (except if the AfD and/or BSW manage to form a government) going to be re-opened right?
                            Indifference is Bliss

                            Comment

                            • #15
                              Moby in this thread: "Germany has been too nice to Putin!1!!1!"
                              Moby in the other thread: "Let's all be nicer to Putin since we know he could resort to war and war crimes!!!1!"



