Oh it's on the way. Liberals are just in shock for the moment. Probably trying to figure out who to blame. Remember, liberals are never wrong. Of course TDS is why this election went the way it did. Will they learn anything from this?? This site is pretty liberal, so you tell me. Just more endlessly going after Trump? Or perhaps a more constructive path??
TDS and the Great Meltdown
TDS and the Great Meltdown
But things will probably just get lots better. And it's liberals who should think more about the country. That's why they took a smack down last night.
Things will go about as well as The Wall and the Muslim travel ban did in 2017-2020.No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
What is TDS, btw?No, I did not steal that from somebody on Something Awful.
And we will soon see if Judge Merchan is over his TDS yet. My guess is probably not.
Looks like Walz is going under the bus on this one. Wow. Who wants the next offer of vice president on the dem ticket??? You're great! But if we don't win...... yikes.
From "the view" to talk hosts to the liberal media... they just don't get it. Everyone and everything else is the reason for the night of the 5th. They just can't see it was Biden, liberal policy and lies. It's not that they just don't want to admit it - they just really don't get it. The group above have lied so much they don't even know the truth anymore. That and just hate. Blinded by lies and hate. They themselves put Trump back in the white house. Walz had nothing to do with it. He didn't help... but come on, they are going to blame him now??? I bet liberals learn nothing from this.
Liberals -- He is Hitler! His supporters are garbage. See... that was there whole campaign for the last several months.
MAGA movement. Not anymore. Movement is a attempt by a group of people to change policy. Usually in opposition to the status quo. Republicans won. Trump won. Popular vote and electoral college. Seems MAGA is the standard now. The liberals are the ones who need a movement. Until they understand why they lost that movement will not happen.
